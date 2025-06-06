Left Menu

Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Journey: Still Scoring at 40!

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to excel in international soccer at age 40, recently leading Portugal to the Nations League final. His goal against Germany added to his record as the leading scorer in men's international soccer. Ronaldo's club future remains in flux, with potential moves before the Club World Cup.

Even at 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is not slowing down, as he remains at the pinnacle of international soccer. Leading Portugal to the Nations League final, Ronaldo delivered yet another match-winning goal, extending his record as the highest scorer in men's international soccer.

His remarkable performances rekindle interest from top clubs worldwide, especially with the upcoming Club World Cup set to kick off in the United States this June. Although still contracted to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, rumors swirl about potential short-term switches, possibly with Al-Hilal, amid the tournament's unique transfer window.

FIFA recently announced Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as an official partner of the Club World Cup, hinting at the strategic importance of Ronaldo's participation. With his ongoing record-breaking feats, Ronaldo remains a central figure in the global soccer narrative.

