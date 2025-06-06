4S Puneri Bappa Triumphs in Rain-Shortened Thriller

In a thrilling match of the Maharashtra Premier League, 4S Puneri Bappa clinched victory against the Ratnagiri Jets by eight wickets, as rain forced a reduction to eight overs per side. Star performances from Nikit Dhumal, with a bowling figure of 3/14, and a brisk 32 from Murtaza Trunkwala played pivotal roles in the triumph.

Opting to bat first, Ratnagiri Jets faced early setbacks, slipping to 20/2 before a downpour paused play. Upon resumption, the game was shortened, pressuring Ratnagiri to accelerate their innings. Despite striking efforts from Nikhil Naik, who hit three sixes in his 31 off 13 balls, they were restricted to 69/5. As per DLS calculations, the target for 4S Puneri Bappa was set at 71.

Chasing the revised total, 4S Puneri Bappa benefitted from a strong start, with Yash Nahar contributing 18. However, it was Trunkwala's explosive innings that sealed the deal, driving his team to surpass the target in just 6.5 overs, with a formidable 47-run opening partnership paving the way.