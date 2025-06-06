"It's a big opportunity for Indian players": Indian Rugby player Aakash Balmiki on inaugural edition of RPL

Mumbai Dreamers player Aakash Balmiki believes that the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India is a significant opportunity for Indian players to elevate the game. He notes that the game is widely recognised in the country, providing a great platform to encourage players and increase their involvement.

"I think for the Indian players, it's a big opportunity to take this game to the next level. Everybody knows about this game in the country. And it's a really good platform that every player will get encouraged that they want to be part of it and get involved with it," Aakash Balmiki told ANI. The RPL is the first franchise-based league in the world, and will have six founding franchises in the opening edition. The League will kick off from June 15 to 29, 2025, at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

He reflected on the Mumbai Dreamers environment, how coaches have created a welcoming atmosphere, and how foreign players share their experience and playing style with them so that all the players can match up. "It's like a very comfortable environment coaches and the team have created for us. And it's like very comfortable, like everybody's like helping each other, especially the players have come from the series, and the foreign players like very welcoming. And they're sharing their experience with us. They're trying to share their playing style with us so that we can match up."

He shared his experience playing for the Dallas Harlequins Rugby Football Club and how he will use his expertise from Dallas for Mumbai Dreamers in the Rugby Premier League. "Playing for Dallas, it was a completely different experience. I was playing fifteen aside, not sevens. And it's like more people in the same field, so it was like a different experience for me, and I learned a lot. Now I'm trying to, you know, use that experience here with the Mumbai Dreamers and hopefully, do well."

He also reflected on his childhood experience with Khelo Rugby, where he played the sport. Now, he coaches young coaches, aiming to have them return to their communities and share their experiences, mirroring his journey. "I grew up with an organisation called Khelo Rugby. When I was a kid, I got introduced to that organisation. And yeah, as a kid, I played rugby in that organisation. Now I'm taking charge. And I coach coaches, like young coaches. So that the community they come from, they go back to the same community. And share the same experience that I had when I was a kid," he added.

RPL will feature six city-based teams, showcasing elite talent from top rugby nations around the globe, along with top-tier players from India. The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally, as well as from India. (ANI)

