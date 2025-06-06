Neeraj Chopra Classic: India's Inaugural International Javelin Event Takes Shape

Poland's Martin Konecny has taken over from Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean from Japan as the organizers unveiled the 12-man lineup for the rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic international javelin event. The competition, set for July 5, aims to boost India's reputation in global athletics.

Initially planned for May 24, the event was postponed because of military tensions between India and Pakistan. Organized by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra with JSW Sports and approved by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event showcases a formidable field of seven international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

The international roster comprises renowned names like two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler from Germany, and 2015 world champion Julius Yego from Kenya. Moving from its initial venue in Panchkula to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to lighting issues affecting live telecasts, the event is categorized as a 'dream project' of Chopra and received Category A status by World Athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)