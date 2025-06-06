Ange Postecoglou's Legacy: Triumph and Farewell at Tottenham Hotspur
Ange Postecoglou, former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, expresses pride after being sacked following a challenging yet impactful two-year tenure. His leadership brought the club its first trophy in 17 years, despite a poor league campaign. Postecoglou appreciates the fans' support and believes in the current team's potential for future success.
Ange Postecoglou's tenure as manager of Tottenham Hotspur ended with a mix of pride and reflection as he was sacked by the club. Despite the team's worst league campaign since the 1970s, Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years.
In a heartfelt statement, the 59-year-old Australian recalled the emotional journey at the club, particularly the triumph in the Europa League against Manchester United. He emphasized that his efforts laid the groundwork for future successes and shorter waits for trophies.
While acknowledging fan divisions about his future, Postecoglou expressed gratitude to the supporters and his team for their unwavering support. He left confident in the team's potential, vowing their bond and achievements would endure.
