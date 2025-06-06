Dabang Delhi Triumph: Diya Chitale Seals the Deal in UTT Showdown

Diya Chitale delivered a masterclass performance, leading Dabang Delhi to a gripping 8-7 victory over Kolkata ThunderBlades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 finale on Friday.

Reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers climbed to second place following their impressive win against PBG Pune Jaguars, spearheaded by dynamic duo Harmeet Desai and Krittwika Sinha Roy. Harmeet's unbeaten singles run continued, while Krittwika returned with a notable win over Zion Lee.

The fierce Delhi vs. Kolkata battle saw standout moments, with Ankur Bhattacharjee triumphing in a thrilling opener against Izaac Quek, while Adriana Diaz gave Kolkata a temporary lead. However, Delhi's string of victories in mixed doubles and sweeps by Chitale finalized their position at the top of the table.