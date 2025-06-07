Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Norway Chess Despite Setbacks

In a remarkable comeback, Magnus Carlsen clinched the title at the Norway Chess tournament, demonstrating resilience after his earlier loss to Gukesh Dommaraju. The Norwegian grandmaster finished with 16 points, narrowly surpassing Fabiano Caruana.

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh secured the third position with 14.5 points, following a loss to Caruana. Carlsen described his win as a relief amidst a challenging competition.

Reflecting on his performance, Carlsen acknowledged his struggles but reiterated his fighting spirit until the very end. While considering stepping back from standard chess, he expressed continued enthusiasm for alternative formats.