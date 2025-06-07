Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Norway Chess Despite Setbacks

Magnus Carlsen redeemed himself by winning the Norway Chess tournament after a previous defeat to Gukesh Dommaraju. Carlsen secured the victory with 16 points, edging out Fabiano Caruana. Despite challenges and contemplation of retirement, Carlsen continues to excel in the chess world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 01:58 IST
Magnus Carlsen

In a remarkable comeback, Magnus Carlsen clinched the title at the Norway Chess tournament, demonstrating resilience after his earlier loss to Gukesh Dommaraju. The Norwegian grandmaster finished with 16 points, narrowly surpassing Fabiano Caruana.

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh secured the third position with 14.5 points, following a loss to Caruana. Carlsen described his win as a relief amidst a challenging competition.

Reflecting on his performance, Carlsen acknowledged his struggles but reiterated his fighting spirit until the very end. While considering stepping back from standard chess, he expressed continued enthusiasm for alternative formats.

