Jos Buttler Leads England to T20 Victory Over West Indies with Powerful 96

In an electrifying T20 series opener, former England captain Jos Buttler played a pivotal role in securing a 21-run victory over the West Indies, scoring a masterful 96 off 59 balls at Durham's Riverside ground on Friday.

Buttler's innings, featuring six boundaries and four sixes, powered England to a formidable 188-6, setting a challenging target for the visitors. Despite a spirited reply, West Indies fell short, finishing at 167-9, with Liam Dawson starring with the ball on his international return by claiming four crucial wickets.

The win marked a continuation of England's strong form under new captain Harry Brook, after a successful one-day series win. As the teams prepare for their next clash in Bristol, West Indies captain Shai Hope highlighted the need for improvement in both bowling and batting to turn the series around.

