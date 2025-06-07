Left Menu

Jos Buttler Leads England to T20 Victory Over West Indies with Powerful 96

Jos Buttler's sparkling 96 and Liam Dawson's four-wicket haul propelled England to a 21-run victory over the West Indies in their T20 series opener. Buttler's aggressive innings helped England post 188-6. Dawson, returning to international cricket, stifled the West Indies, leading England to a strong opening win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:29 IST
Jos Buttler Leads England to T20 Victory Over West Indies with Powerful 96
Jos Buttler

In an electrifying T20 series opener, former England captain Jos Buttler played a pivotal role in securing a 21-run victory over the West Indies, scoring a masterful 96 off 59 balls at Durham's Riverside ground on Friday.

Buttler's innings, featuring six boundaries and four sixes, powered England to a formidable 188-6, setting a challenging target for the visitors. Despite a spirited reply, West Indies fell short, finishing at 167-9, with Liam Dawson starring with the ball on his international return by claiming four crucial wickets.

The win marked a continuation of England's strong form under new captain Harry Brook, after a successful one-day series win. As the teams prepare for their next clash in Bristol, West Indies captain Shai Hope highlighted the need for improvement in both bowling and batting to turn the series around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025