Left Menu

BTZO Partners with Trichy Grand Cholas for TNPL 2025

BTZO has signed on as the back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas in the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This partnership marks their inaugural collaboration. The TNPL season, commencing in June, will see matches in venues across Tamil Nadu, showcasing increased corporate interest in regional cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:29 IST
BTZO Partners with Trichy Grand Cholas for TNPL 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - In a significant development for regional cricket, BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has been confirmed as the official back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas for the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This marks the first-ever partnership between BTZO and the cricket team.

The deal, spanning the entirety of the TNPL 2025 season, will feature the BTZO logo prominently on the Grand Cholas' matchday uniforms. The partnership is indicative of the growing corporate interest in regional leagues, benefiting the TNPL by attracting more brands seeking to connect with local audiences.

The TNPL 2025 season is set to kick off in June, with matches scheduled across several venues in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. The Trichy Grand Cholas will begin their campaign against the Nellai Royal Kings, heralding an exciting season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025