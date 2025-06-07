BTZO Partners with Trichy Grand Cholas for TNPL 2025

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - In a significant development for regional cricket, BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has been confirmed as the official back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas for the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This marks the first-ever partnership between BTZO and the cricket team.

The deal, spanning the entirety of the TNPL 2025 season, will feature the BTZO logo prominently on the Grand Cholas' matchday uniforms. The partnership is indicative of the growing corporate interest in regional leagues, benefiting the TNPL by attracting more brands seeking to connect with local audiences.

The TNPL 2025 season is set to kick off in June, with matches scheduled across several venues in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. The Trichy Grand Cholas will begin their campaign against the Nellai Royal Kings, heralding an exciting season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)