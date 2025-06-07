BTZO Partners with Trichy Grand Cholas for TNPL 2025
BTZO has signed on as the back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas in the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This partnership marks their inaugural collaboration. The TNPL season, commencing in June, will see matches in venues across Tamil Nadu, showcasing increased corporate interest in regional cricket.
Trichy, Tamil Nadu - In a significant development for regional cricket, BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has been confirmed as the official back-of-jersey sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas for the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This marks the first-ever partnership between BTZO and the cricket team.
The deal, spanning the entirety of the TNPL 2025 season, will feature the BTZO logo prominently on the Grand Cholas' matchday uniforms. The partnership is indicative of the growing corporate interest in regional leagues, benefiting the TNPL by attracting more brands seeking to connect with local audiences.
The TNPL 2025 season is set to kick off in June, with matches scheduled across several venues in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli. The Trichy Grand Cholas will begin their campaign against the Nellai Royal Kings, heralding an exciting season ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions
Cryptocurrency Drama Unfolds in Manhattan Amidst Global Trade Tensions
U.S. Banks Tentatively Venture into Cryptocurrency Amid Evolving Regulatory Landscape
Thane Man Arrested for Cryptocurrency Scam in Maharashtra
International Cooperation Nabs Cryptocurrency Kidnapping Suspect