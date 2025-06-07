Djokovic's Roland-Garros Future Uncertain After Emotional Exit

Novak Djokovic remains uncertain about his future participation at the French Open following a semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner. The tennis legend, holding 24 Grand Slam titles, pondered whether he would grace Roland-Garros again as he neared his 39th birthday.

The match ended 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) emotionally for Djokovic, who took a moment to acknowledge the support from Court Philippe-Chatrier. With lingering uncertainty, he mentioned that though this could be his last appearance, his admiration for the atmosphere and crowd was profound.

With Wimbledon and the US Open on his agenda, Djokovic continues to chase a 25th Grand Slam title, despite a recent gap in victories. Tennis enthusiasts, like Jannik Sinner, hope to witness his enduring passion and competitive spirit on the courts.