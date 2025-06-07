Dramatic Finish at Norway Chess: Carlsen's Triumph and Gukesh's Heartbreak

Magnus Carlsen clinched his seventh Norway Chess title in a tense final round, prevailing over strong competition from D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana. The tournament concluded with nail-biting moments, particularly for Indian world champion Gukesh, whose costly blunder against Caruana in the last game cost him the title despite a valiant tournament run.

Gukesh's third-place finish mirrored his 2023 performance, and his dreams of a maiden Norway Chess title were dashed as Caruana secured second place. Meanwhile, Carlsen defended his title, ending with 16 points after strategically drawing his last-round match against Arjun Erigaisi, a move that secured his victory.

In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk, from Ukraine, emerged victorious, even after an Armageddon tie-break loss to India's R. Vaishali. Muzychuk's performance earned her the title with 16.5 points, showcasing resilience against fierce competitors including India's Koneru Humpy.

