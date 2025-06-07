Left Menu

Dramatic Finish at Norway Chess: Carlsen's Triumph and Gukesh's Heartbreak

Magnus Carlsen won his seventh Norway Chess title after a thrilling final round, despite fierce competition from D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana. Gukesh's late blunder against Caruana in their game dashed his hopes, while Anna Muzychuk clinched the women's title despite final round challenges.

Magnus Carlsen clinched his seventh Norway Chess title in a tense final round, prevailing over strong competition from D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana. The tournament concluded with nail-biting moments, particularly for Indian world champion Gukesh, whose costly blunder against Caruana in the last game cost him the title despite a valiant tournament run.

Gukesh's third-place finish mirrored his 2023 performance, and his dreams of a maiden Norway Chess title were dashed as Caruana secured second place. Meanwhile, Carlsen defended his title, ending with 16 points after strategically drawing his last-round match against Arjun Erigaisi, a move that secured his victory.

In the women's section, Anna Muzychuk, from Ukraine, emerged victorious, even after an Armageddon tie-break loss to India's R. Vaishali. Muzychuk's performance earned her the title with 16.5 points, showcasing resilience against fierce competitors including India's Koneru Humpy.

