Stormy Skies and Golf: Shubhankar Sharma's Struggle at KLM Open
At the KLM Open, Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut after tough weather conditions led to an eight-over finish. Play was disrupted by darkness and strong winds. Joakim Lagergren thrived with a three-under round, while Ricardo Gouveia slid to second with a one-over 72.
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced a challenging two days at the KLM Open, ultimately failing to make the cut with an eight-over score following a one-over 72 in the second round.
The tournament, disrupted by darkness and high winds of over 35 mph, proved difficult for many participants. Notably, Veer Ahlawat withdrew after a tough first round.
While Sharma struggled, Joakim Lagergren shone, carding a three-under round of 68 to lead by two strokes, finishing eight-under overall. Meanwhile, day one leader Ricardo Gouveia settled into second place after battling to a 72, making for an unpredictable tournament amid adverse conditions.
