Stormy Skies and Golf: Shubhankar Sharma's Struggle at KLM Open

At the KLM Open, Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut after tough weather conditions led to an eight-over finish. Play was disrupted by darkness and strong winds. Joakim Lagergren thrived with a three-under round, while Ricardo Gouveia slid to second with a one-over 72.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:25 IST
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced a challenging two days at the KLM Open, ultimately failing to make the cut with an eight-over score following a one-over 72 in the second round.

The tournament, disrupted by darkness and high winds of over 35 mph, proved difficult for many participants. Notably, Veer Ahlawat withdrew after a tough first round.

While Sharma struggled, Joakim Lagergren shone, carding a three-under round of 68 to lead by two strokes, finishing eight-under overall. Meanwhile, day one leader Ricardo Gouveia settled into second place after battling to a 72, making for an unpredictable tournament amid adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

