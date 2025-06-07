Stormy Skies and Golf: Shubhankar Sharma's Struggle at KLM Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma faced a challenging two days at the KLM Open, ultimately failing to make the cut with an eight-over score following a one-over 72 in the second round.

The tournament, disrupted by darkness and high winds of over 35 mph, proved difficult for many participants. Notably, Veer Ahlawat withdrew after a tough first round.

While Sharma struggled, Joakim Lagergren shone, carding a three-under round of 68 to lead by two strokes, finishing eight-under overall. Meanwhile, day one leader Ricardo Gouveia settled into second place after battling to a 72, making for an unpredictable tournament amid adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)