KiSik Lee: Archery Game-Changer Set to Transform Indian Hopes

Korean archery coach KiSik Lee, credited with leading the USA to over 300 World Cup medals and three Olympic podiums, is preparing to bring his expertise to India as the nation's head coach. His three-year contract will help propel India towards the 2028 Los Angeles Games, confirmed an official from Archery Association of India to PTI.

The 67-year-old Lee's application for heading the recurve section has been submitted to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for final approval. "His remarkable résumé makes him the perfect candidate to lead India to its first Olympic medal in archery," shared an official, highlighting India's struggle for Olympic success in the sport since 2004.

Lee's appointment is seen as crucial because of his proven track record in creating robust national systems and nurturing Olympic medallists. As India seeks technical prowess and mental resilience in archery, Lee's role presents a long-term investment, aiming to mentor both elite and grassroots talent for future international success.

