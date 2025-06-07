Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Declines Club World Cup Invitation

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided against participating in the Club World Cup, dealing a setback to FIFA's hopes of showcasing him. Despite offers from participating clubs, Ronaldo is focusing on his future career plans. His decision comes amid speculation about switching clubs in light of the tournament's unique transfer window.

Updated: 07-06-2025 23:27 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will not be participating in the Club World Cup, a decision that dims FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hopes of featuring one of soccer's top stars in the tournament.

Ronaldo, the Portuguese captain, disclosed on Saturday that despite receiving offers from multiple clubs slated for the tournament starting June 14, he has declined them. 'Some decisions require a long-term perspective,' he said, emphasizing that this was one such decision.

Ronaldo's announcement ends speculation fueled by Infantino suggesting that Ronaldo could join one of the 32 clubs participating in the tournament, thanks to a special transfer window. The football icon reaffirmed his commitment to the national team, focusing on Portugal's Nations League final against Spain.

