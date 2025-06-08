Left Menu

Kane's Scrambled Goal Keeps England's Perfect Start Intact

England continued their flawless World Cup qualifying run with a 1-0 victory over Andorra, thanks to Harry Kane's decisive goal. Despite dominating possession, England struggled to showcase quality, with only Noni Madueke standing out. Manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledges the need for significant improvements ahead of the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BARCELONA – On a sizzling afternoon, England managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win against Andorra, preserving their flawless record in the World Cup qualifying campaign. Harry Kane's second-half goal was the defining moment, allowing England to claim the victory despite a lackluster performance.

Dominating possession but failing to deliver the expected quality, only Chelsea's Noni Madueke impressed in a forgettable game. England comfortably leads Group K with a perfect score, yet manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the team needs significant improvements before the World Cup.

Despite Andorra's ranking, England's gameplay appeared sluggish, with few memorable moments. Tuchel is the first England coach to win his opening three matches without conceding a goal, yet he acknowledges the team's deficiencies in energy and urgency against defense-focused opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

