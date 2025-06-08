Dutch Dominate in World Cup Qualifier Against Finland

The Netherlands launched their World Cup qualification campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Finland on Saturday. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored the decisive goals that not only secured the win but also demonstrated their team's early dominance.

Depay capitalized on a defensive mishap to provide the Dutch with a quick lead in just the sixth minute. Dumfries extended their advantage with a precise finish in the first half. This victory positions the Netherlands third in Group G, following leaders Poland and Finland.

Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands captain, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance despite missing further scoring chances. The victory represents the first successful World Cup qualifying opener for the Netherlands since 2012.

