Summer McIntosh Breaks World Record at Canadian Swimming Trials

Summer McIntosh, an 18-year-old Canadian swimmer, set a world record in the women's 400 metres freestyle at the Canadian Swimming Trials. She surpassed Ariarne Titmus' previous record and is celebrated for her significant achievements, including winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:24 IST
Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh has set the swimming world ablaze by setting a new world record in the women's 400 metres freestyle. Competing at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia, the 18-year-old phenom clocked an impressive 3:54.18, breaking the previous record set by Australia's Ariarne Titmus at the 2023 World Championships.

Speaking to CBC, McIntosh expressed both surprise and satisfaction at her performance. "Going into tonight, I knew that my training has been really good these past few months, and I knew that I could do something special," she noted. Her determination and hard work paid off in spectacular fashion with this latest achievement.

The young swimming superstar had already made her mark by becoming the first Canadian to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games in Paris. Despite her past successes, McIntosh found new strength and set the crowd alight at the trials. "I could tell by the crowd and knew the way they were cheering that I was probably close to the world record," she said, reflecting on her remarkable feat.

