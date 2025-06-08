India's New Era: Shubman Gill Leads the Charge in England Test Series

India has initiated preparations for the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England with an intensive training session at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. The series kicks off on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, who has been designated as India's 37th Test captain following the retirements of cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, leads the squad. The team has high hopes of securing their first Test series victory on English soil since 2007.

The training session saw key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja honing their skills under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Additionally, some players from India A are acclimating to the English conditions while partaking in a Test match against England Lions in Northampton.

(With inputs from agencies.)