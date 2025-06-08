Stunning Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Exciting Sports Day

In a day filled with thrilling sports developments, Jay Wright will not be stepping into the coaching role for the Knicks. Despite having a conversation with Knicks president Leon Rose, a formal interview was not conducted, quashing speculations of his return to coaching.

Meanwhile, on the tennis courts, Coco Gauff achieved a monumental feat by defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first French Open title. This victory marked her as the first American to win in Paris since 2015, adding a new chapter to a remarkable season for American women in the Grand Slams.

In other headline-grabbing news, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will join the Pittsburgh Steelers, concluding his free agency journey. Katie Ledecky secured her third title at the U.S. Swimming Championships, while Canadian 18-year-old Summer McIntosh shattered a world record in swimming.

