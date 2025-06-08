Left Menu

Steve Smith's Strategic Break: Poised for WTC Final Glory

Steve Smith, Australia's cricket ace, shares his deliberate pause from batting after ODI retirement, gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa. As the tournament approaches, Smith reflects on his rejuvenated form and readiness to recapture his top-performing streak at Lord's.

Steve Smith. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
Australian cricket star Steve Smith discussed how a 'conscious effort' to refrain from batting post-ODI retirement has mentally and physically prepared him for the imminent ICC World Test Championship final. Smith, known for his cricketing prowess, took a breather, ensuring complete readiness to defend his team's title at Lord's against South Africa.

Despite his break, Smith remains a key player for Australia, his history of scoring centuries illustrating his impact. During his downtime, Smith engaged in targeted fitness training and, when finally ready, returned to the nets with renewed vigor. Cricket fans and the Australian setup alike await his profound impact in the title defense.

Smith's strategic rest contrasts with his teammates who engaged in IPL and county cricket, highlighting his individual preparation strategy. As Smith returns to familiar territory in England, his improved physical form and strategic mindset promise to impact Australia's pursuit of retaining the championship in the final showdown on June 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

