In a grand ceremony featuring prominent political and cricketing figures, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement. This union, a milestone for their respective families, was marked by joyous sentiments shared by their loved ones.

Bhagwati Saroj, Priya's uncle, expressed immense pride at what he described as an international wedding first in their community. Meanwhile, Priya's father, SP MLA Tufani Saroj, echoed these sentiments, reveling in the happiness of the moment. The ceremony was further graced by the presence of Samajwadi Party stalwarts Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

In attendance was BCCI Vice President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, who extended his best wishes to the couple, emphasizing their promising future together. Singh's cricketing prowess was also highlighted, as he continues to leave a mark in T20I and IPL formats, with aspirations in ODIs yet to be realized.