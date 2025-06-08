Left Menu

A Wedding of Distinction: Cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj's Engagement

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj recently celebrated their engagement, marking a significant occasion for their families. Prominent figures, including SP's Akhilesh Yadav and BCCI's Rajeev Shukla, attended. Singh, a key IPL player, has impressed in international cricket, with notable performances in T20I and List-A games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:57 IST
Bhagwati Saroj (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony featuring prominent political and cricketing figures, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement. This union, a milestone for their respective families, was marked by joyous sentiments shared by their loved ones.

Bhagwati Saroj, Priya's uncle, expressed immense pride at what he described as an international wedding first in their community. Meanwhile, Priya's father, SP MLA Tufani Saroj, echoed these sentiments, reveling in the happiness of the moment. The ceremony was further graced by the presence of Samajwadi Party stalwarts Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

In attendance was BCCI Vice President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, who extended his best wishes to the couple, emphasizing their promising future together. Singh's cricketing prowess was also highlighted, as he continues to leave a mark in T20I and IPL formats, with aspirations in ODIs yet to be realized.

