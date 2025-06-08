Triumphant Italian Duo Seizes French Open Doubles Glory

In an exhilarating display of skill and tenacity, Olympic champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini captured the French Open women's doubles title. Edging out rivals Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic with scores of 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, this victory marks the Italian duo's first title at Roland-Garros.

At 38, Errani added this triumph as her second French Open doubles win and her sixth major overall, having previously excelled with Roberta Vinci at various Grand Slam events. In a stellar Parisian outing, Errani also succeeded in mixed doubles alongside Andrea Vavassori.

The men's doubles title saw veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos claim their first Grand Slam victory together, triumphing over the British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Their perseverance paid off, marking a notable milestone in their Grand Slam journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)