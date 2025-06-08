Luciano Spalletti Bids Farewell: Italy's Coaching Change
Luciano Spalletti has announced his departure as Italy's national soccer team coach. This comes after Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign began with a shocking 3-0 loss to Norway. Spalletti will officially step down following the match against Moldova.
Luciano Spalletti announced his intention to step down as coach of Italy's national soccer team. The announcement followed a surprising 3-0 defeat to Norway that marked a challenging start to Italy's World Cup qualification journey.
During a press conference, Spalletti revealed he would leave his role officially on Monday, after Italy faces Moldova. The decision marks a turning point for the national team.
Italian media reported the announcement, highlighting the unexpected loss to Norway as a significant moment in Spalletti's tenure. The team aims to regroup and refocus as they continue their qualifying campaign.
