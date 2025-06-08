Luciano Spalletti Bids Farewell: Italy's Coaching Change

Luciano Spalletti announced his intention to step down as coach of Italy's national soccer team. The announcement followed a surprising 3-0 defeat to Norway that marked a challenging start to Italy's World Cup qualification journey.

During a press conference, Spalletti revealed he would leave his role officially on Monday, after Italy faces Moldova. The decision marks a turning point for the national team.

Italian media reported the announcement, highlighting the unexpected loss to Norway as a significant moment in Spalletti's tenure. The team aims to regroup and refocus as they continue their qualifying campaign.