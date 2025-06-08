Left Menu

Luciano Spalletti Bids Farewell: Italy's Coaching Change

Luciano Spalletti has announced his departure as Italy's national soccer team coach. This comes after Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign began with a shocking 3-0 loss to Norway. Spalletti will officially step down following the match against Moldova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:57 IST
Luciano Spalletti Bids Farewell: Italy's Coaching Change
Luciano Spalletti
  • Country:
  • Italy

Luciano Spalletti announced his intention to step down as coach of Italy's national soccer team. The announcement followed a surprising 3-0 defeat to Norway that marked a challenging start to Italy's World Cup qualification journey.

During a press conference, Spalletti revealed he would leave his role officially on Monday, after Italy faces Moldova. The decision marks a turning point for the national team.

Italian media reported the announcement, highlighting the unexpected loss to Norway as a significant moment in Spalletti's tenure. The team aims to regroup and refocus as they continue their qualifying campaign.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025