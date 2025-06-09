Left Menu

Mark Robinson's Departure: The End of an Era for New Zealand Rugby

Mark Robinson is set to step down as chief executive of New Zealand Rugby at the end of the year. During his tenure, he navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and initiated significant changes. Robinson plans to join his family in Australia following his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:23 IST
Mark Robinson's Departure: The End of an Era for New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand Rugby has announced that its chief executive, Mark Robinson, will step down at the end of the year. Robinson, who took over in January 2020, played a critical role in steering the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic's challenges.

In a statement, Robinson expressed confidence in leaving New Zealand Rugby (NZR) in a robust position, with significant focus on supporting the Black Ferns in the upcoming World Cup and implementing a new financial strategy.

Robinson's leadership, which began after succeeding Steve Tew, was marked by key international collaborations and domestic enhancements. NZR chair David Kirk acknowledged Robinson's substantial contributions, particularly his leadership during an unprecedented global crisis.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
2
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025