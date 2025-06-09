Mark Robinson's Departure: The End of an Era for New Zealand Rugby
Mark Robinson is set to step down as chief executive of New Zealand Rugby at the end of the year. During his tenure, he navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and initiated significant changes. Robinson plans to join his family in Australia following his departure.
New Zealand Rugby has announced that its chief executive, Mark Robinson, will step down at the end of the year. Robinson, who took over in January 2020, played a critical role in steering the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic's challenges.
In a statement, Robinson expressed confidence in leaving New Zealand Rugby (NZR) in a robust position, with significant focus on supporting the Black Ferns in the upcoming World Cup and implementing a new financial strategy.
Robinson's leadership, which began after succeeding Steve Tew, was marked by key international collaborations and domestic enhancements. NZR chair David Kirk acknowledged Robinson's substantial contributions, particularly his leadership during an unprecedented global crisis.
