Left Menu

Portugal Secures Nations League Glory with Ronaldo's Heroics

Portugal defeated Spain in a thrilling Nations League final, winning 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo's equalizer and key performances from players like Diogo Costa and Nuno Mendes highlighted the victory. Meanwhile, France, with Mbappé's help, claimed third place against Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:16 IST
Portugal Secures Nations League Glory with Ronaldo's Heroics
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in the Nations League final, lifting the trophy after a 5-3 win on penalties over Spain in Munich. The match ended 2-2 after extra time, with Ronaldo scoring an equalizer to secure the game for Portugal.

Portugal's Diogo Costa made a crucial penalty save against Álvaro Morata, while Rúben Neves converted the decisive kick. Despite Spain's early lead with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi, the Portuguese team mounted a strong comeback through Nuno Mendes and a rejuvenated Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, France secured third place after a 2-0 win against Germany, with Kylian Mbappé making headlines by scoring his 50th goal for his country. Despite key absences and fatigue, both teams showcased determination throughout the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025