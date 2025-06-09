Portugal Secures Nations League Glory with Ronaldo's Heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in the Nations League final, lifting the trophy after a 5-3 win on penalties over Spain in Munich. The match ended 2-2 after extra time, with Ronaldo scoring an equalizer to secure the game for Portugal.

Portugal's Diogo Costa made a crucial penalty save against Álvaro Morata, while Rúben Neves converted the decisive kick. Despite Spain's early lead with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi, the Portuguese team mounted a strong comeback through Nuno Mendes and a rejuvenated Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, France secured third place after a 2-0 win against Germany, with Kylian Mbappé making headlines by scoring his 50th goal for his country. Despite key absences and fatigue, both teams showcased determination throughout the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)