Felix Mory Triumphs in Dramatic Swiss Challenge Play-Off

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar concluded his Swiss Challenge campaign tied for 44th, after battling harsh windy conditions on the final day, resulting in a 7-over 78. Despite three strong under-par rounds initially, Talwar's performance on the last day saw him tumble down the leaderboard from a promising top-20 position.

Talwar's front nine started unfavorably, witnessing a dip as he dropped five shots. He incurred a double bogey on the third hole, followed by bogeys on the fourth, sixth, and seventh holes, pushing him further down.

Meanwhile, Felix Mory of France seized the title with a confident play-off performance, after both he and Santiago Tarrio ended the tournament tied at 12 under par. Mory secured victory with a birdie on the first extra hole, climbing to sixth place in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)