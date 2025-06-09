Left Menu

Felix Mory Triumphs in Dramatic Swiss Challenge Play-Off

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar faced challenging conditions, finishing tied 44th at the Swiss Challenge. Felix Mory claimed the title after a tense play-off, marking his second win on the HotelPlanner Tour. The victory propels Mory to sixth in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, highlighting a dynamic conclusion to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:44 IST
Felix Mory Triumphs in Dramatic Swiss Challenge Play-Off
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar concluded his Swiss Challenge campaign tied for 44th, after battling harsh windy conditions on the final day, resulting in a 7-over 78. Despite three strong under-par rounds initially, Talwar's performance on the last day saw him tumble down the leaderboard from a promising top-20 position.

Talwar's front nine started unfavorably, witnessing a dip as he dropped five shots. He incurred a double bogey on the third hole, followed by bogeys on the fourth, sixth, and seventh holes, pushing him further down.

Meanwhile, Felix Mory of France seized the title with a confident play-off performance, after both he and Santiago Tarrio ended the tournament tied at 12 under par. Mory secured victory with a birdie on the first extra hole, climbing to sixth place in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

