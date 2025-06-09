Left Menu

Australia's Historic Bowling Quartet Aims for World Title Triumph

Australia's iconic bowling quartet, comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, strives for a maiden world title as a unit. Despite over 1,500 Test wickets collectively, they haven't celebrated championship success together. The upcoming WTC final against South Africa offers another shot at history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:23 IST
Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's legendary bowling quartet — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon — is on the brink of making history by securing their first world title together. Despite their individual successes, cumulating over 1,508 Test wickets, they've yet to celebrate a championship victory as a unit.

In 2024, all four bowlers reached the remarkable milestone of 250 Test wickets each, a first-ever achievement. Lyon, with 553 wickets, is the third-highest wicket-taker in Australian Test history. Starc follows closely with 382 wickets. Cummins is just six wickets shy of 300, while Hazlewood awaits his 300th, sitting at 279 scalps.

Australia is eager to retain their World Test Championship mace after defeating India in 2023. The WTC final against South Africa marks their 33rd match together, reflecting their tremendous longevity. The squad features key players including Khawaja, Labuschagne, and Smith, with Cummins leading the charge.

