Loïs Boisson: A Star Emerges from the French Open

Loïs Boisson has made an extraordinary surge in the WTA rankings, climbing 296 places to secure the 65th spot following her stunning performance at the French Open.

The talented Frenchwoman made headlines with her fairy-tale journey to the semifinals at Roland-Garros, initially starting the tournament ranked 361st. Her campaign was halted by Coco Gauff, who went on to claim the championship title. Aryna Sabalenka, despite her loss to Gauff in the final, maintains her top spot in the women's rankings.

Boisson's path to the semifinals included a sensational victory over third-seeded Jessica Pegula and a win against the sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva. In men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz retains his second position in the ATP rankings despite losing to Jannik Sinner in a gripping final. Sinner's final appearance allowed him to solidify his lead, while Djokovic's advancement to fifth place caused a reshuffle among top-seeded men.

