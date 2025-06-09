Indian Shooters Ready for Battle at ISSF World Cup in Munich

Seasoned and rookie Indian shooters, including Elavenil Valarivan and Ananya Naidu, are set to compete at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The competition includes the women's 10m air rifle and men's 10m air pistol events.

On the opening day, spectators will see fierce competition, with Olympians and World Cup medallists facing off. India's team, backed by impressive performances in South America, looks to shine again on the international stage.

As national coaches express confidence in their team's form and scores, newcomers like Aditya Malra and Nishant Rawat will aim to leave their mark in this prestigious global event.

(With inputs from agencies.)