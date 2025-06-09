Left Menu

Ashwin's Fiery Outburst: Controversial TNPL Dismissal Raises Eyebrows

Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin experienced a rare on-field meltdown following a debatable leg-before dismissal during a TNPL match. Lack of DRS referrals forced his exit, leading to an animated protest towards umpire Venkatesan Krithika. The match concluded with Ashwin's team losing by nine wickets.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his composed demeanor on the cricket field, had an unexpected meltdown during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) encounter between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhians.

In the fifth over of the match, Ashwin, serving as captain for the Dragons, was controversially adjudged leg-before to left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, resulting in his early dismissal after an impressive start. The decision, which came after Ashwin attempted a paddle sweep, was heavily criticized as replays suggested the ball had pitched outside the leg-stump.

Unable to contest the decision due to exhausted DRS referrals, a visibly upset Ashwin confronted umpire Venkatesan Krithika. The incident concluded with Ashwin's team suffering a nine-wicket loss, leaving the TNPL awaiting match referee Arjan Kripal Singh's report for potential sanctions.

