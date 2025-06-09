Left Menu

Spin and Strategy: Steve Smith's Insights on the World Test Championship Final

Steve Smith anticipates a key role for spin in the World Test Championship final at Lord's. With dry conditions expected, spin could become influential as the match progresses. Smith shared his thoughts on adapting to pitch conditions and his experiences at Lord’s, emphasizing strategic adaptation for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:01 IST
Steve Smith

As the World Test Championship final looms at Lord's, Australia batter Steve Smith predicts spin will play a pivotal role in the contest, especially with London experiencing uncharacteristically dry weather.

Smith highlighted the importance of spin, noting that the game could hinge on these conditions, particularly on what promises to be a drier pitch. Australia faces South Africa, who make their first appearance in the final, where seam attacks are also expected to be significant.

Smith, an experienced campaigner at Lord's, spoke about the challenges of adapting to the pitch's unique slope but remained optimistic given Australia's strong track record at the venue. Despite limited first-class practice, Smith is eager for the challenge, emphasizing the need to adapt to the changing conditions, which could bring swing into play.

