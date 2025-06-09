Spin and Strategy: Steve Smith's Insights on the World Test Championship Final

As the World Test Championship final looms at Lord's, Australia batter Steve Smith predicts spin will play a pivotal role in the contest, especially with London experiencing uncharacteristically dry weather.

Smith highlighted the importance of spin, noting that the game could hinge on these conditions, particularly on what promises to be a drier pitch. Australia faces South Africa, who make their first appearance in the final, where seam attacks are also expected to be significant.

Smith, an experienced campaigner at Lord's, spoke about the challenges of adapting to the pitch's unique slope but remained optimistic given Australia's strong track record at the venue. Despite limited first-class practice, Smith is eager for the challenge, emphasizing the need to adapt to the changing conditions, which could bring swing into play.