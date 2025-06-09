India Gears Up for Crucial Asian Cup Qualifier Against Hong Kong

India is set to face Hong Kong in a pivotal 2027 Asian Cup qualifier, following a recent 0-2 loss to Thailand in a friendly match. Despite the setback, head coach Manolo Márquez expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting enhanced preparations and the team's mental and physical readiness.

Ranked 127th, India began the qualifiers with a draw against Bangladesh. The group remains evenly matched, with each team holding a point. The winner of the group will secure a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup. The match takes place at the new Kai Tak Stadium, promising an enthusiastic crowd.

Hong Kong's coach, Ashley Westwood, familiar with Indian football, praised India's progress and the quality of their coaching. As both teams aim for the top spot, the historic rivalry continues, with India holding nine wins to Hong Kong's eight in their 24 previous encounters.

