Left Menu

India Gears Up for Crucial Asian Cup Qualifier Against Hong Kong

India prepares for a crucial 2027 Asian Cup qualifier match against Hong Kong after a recent defeat to Thailand. Coach Manolo Márquez remains confident, emphasizing the improved preparations. Both teams are level in the group standings, vying for the sole qualification spot. The match will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kowloon | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:07 IST
India Gears Up for Crucial Asian Cup Qualifier Against Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is set to face Hong Kong in a pivotal 2027 Asian Cup qualifier, following a recent 0-2 loss to Thailand in a friendly match. Despite the setback, head coach Manolo Márquez expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting enhanced preparations and the team's mental and physical readiness.

Ranked 127th, India began the qualifiers with a draw against Bangladesh. The group remains evenly matched, with each team holding a point. The winner of the group will secure a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup. The match takes place at the new Kai Tak Stadium, promising an enthusiastic crowd.

Hong Kong's coach, Ashley Westwood, familiar with Indian football, praised India's progress and the quality of their coaching. As both teams aim for the top spot, the historic rivalry continues, with India holding nine wins to Hong Kong's eight in their 24 previous encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025