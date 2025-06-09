Ait-Nouri Joins Manchester City: A Dream Move

Algeria's talented defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has officially joined Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers, committing to a five-year deal. This strategic move comes just before the Club World Cup, enhancing City's squad depth under Pep Guardiola's stewardship.

While the financial specifics remain under wraps, reports suggest Manchester City invested around 33.7 million pounds to secure the 24-year-old's services. Ait-Nouri departs Wolves after an impressive five seasons that saw him make 157 appearances, notching 12 goals and 19 assists.

Ait-Nouri expressed his excitement about linking up with City, citing the opportunity to work with Guardiola as a dream come true. With notable performances in the Premier League and on the international stage for Algeria, City had been eyeing Ait-Nouri for some time. His arrival fills a crucial gap in the defensive lineup as the team gears up for the Club World Cup, starting with their match against Wydad AC.

(With inputs from agencies.)