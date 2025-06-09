Left Menu

MS Dhoni: From Records to Hall of Fame Glory in 2025

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for 2025, alongside renowned cricketers like Matthew Hayden and Sarah Taylor. Celebrated for his leadership and achievements in cricket, Dhoni joins an elite group, recognized for his remarkable contributions and unwavering consistency.

MS Dhoni
In a significant recognition of his contributions to cricket, former India captain MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025. The announcement, made on Monday, also celebrated seven other cricketers, including eminent names such as Australian great Matthew Hayden and South African stalwarts Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla.

Joining this esteemed list are New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, England's Sarah Taylor, and Pakistan's Sana Mir. Dhoni's remarkable career, highlighted by his exceptional consistency, fitness, and illustrious leadership, has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest captains in cricket history. His calmness under pressure and innovative tactics have been pivotal in his storied journey.

Dhoni's career statistics speak volumes, with 17,266 international runs and 829 dismissals to his name. As captain, he led India to historic victories, including the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. His wicketkeeping was revolutionary, transforming the role with unmatched effectiveness. This induction truly honors a cricketing legacy that will be cherished forever.

