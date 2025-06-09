Jiri Lehecka Shines at Stuttgart Open

Rising Czech tennis star Jiri Lehecka showcased his potential as he dismissed Benjamin Bonzi in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open. The eighth seed, known for his strong grass-court play, fired 13 aces to secure a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Lehecka, at just 23 years old, is set to face formidable opponent Jan-Lennard Struff, who displayed his own skill with a powerful win against Matteo Arnaldi. Meanwhile, notable players like Alexander Zverev and Jordan Thompson are making waves in concurrent tournaments.

With Alexander Zverev as the top seed, the Stuttgart event promises exciting tennis action. At the same time, Jordan Thompson began his campaign at the Libema Open with a convincing win, further intensifying the competitive tennis landscape.

