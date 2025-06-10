Left Menu

Soccer Stand-Off: Mark Pulisic Defends Son Against Criticism

Mark Pulisic defended his son, Christian, against criticisms by Landon Donovan, who disapproved of Christian's choice to skip the Gold Cup for rest after an AC Milan season. The debate also involves Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson, who opted for rest despite not being injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:38 IST
Soccer Stand-Off: Mark Pulisic Defends Son Against Criticism
Christian Pulisic

In a heated exchange, Mark Pulisic came to the defense of his son, Christian Pulisic, after criticism from U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan. Donovan had expressed dissatisfaction with Christian's decision to skip the upcoming Gold Cup, opting to rest following his season with AC Milan.

During a Fox Sports broadcast of the UEFA Nations League final, Donovan underscored his frustration with Pulisic and other players like Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson, accusing them of not taking the honor of playing for the national team seriously. Donovan noted that even Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40, was putting in effort despite fatigue.

In response, Mark Pulisic highlighted Donovan's own sabbatical in 2012-2013, calling for understanding of an athlete's need for rest. The debate gains further traction as U.S. soccer prepares for the forthcoming World Cup, adding urgency to the discussion on the importance of preparation and rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025