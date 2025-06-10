Soccer Stand-Off: Mark Pulisic Defends Son Against Criticism

In a heated exchange, Mark Pulisic came to the defense of his son, Christian Pulisic, after criticism from U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan. Donovan had expressed dissatisfaction with Christian's decision to skip the upcoming Gold Cup, opting to rest following his season with AC Milan.

During a Fox Sports broadcast of the UEFA Nations League final, Donovan underscored his frustration with Pulisic and other players like Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson, accusing them of not taking the honor of playing for the national team seriously. Donovan noted that even Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40, was putting in effort despite fatigue.

In response, Mark Pulisic highlighted Donovan's own sabbatical in 2012-2013, calling for understanding of an athlete's need for rest. The debate gains further traction as U.S. soccer prepares for the forthcoming World Cup, adding urgency to the discussion on the importance of preparation and rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)