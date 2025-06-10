Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne's Late Heroics Save Belgium in Thriller Against Wales

Kevin De Bruyne scored a late winner to secure Belgium's 4-3 victory over Wales in a World Cup qualifier. Belgium initially led 3-0, but Wales fought back to level the game before De Bruyne's decisive goal. The match included drama with two penalties and VAR interventions.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a dramatic late winner to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory for Belgium over Wales in their World Cup qualifier, held on Monday. Belgium had taken an early 3-0 lead but faced an intense fightback from Wales before De Bruyne delivered a crucial goal two minutes from time.

The encounter, part of the Group J qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, was filled with controversy, featuring two penalties and multiple VAR reviews. Belgium's early dominance saw Romelu Lukaku score from the spot, followed by goals from Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku.

Wales began their comeback with a Harry Wilson penalty before further strikes from Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson. However, De Bruyne's late strike ensured Belgium's victory, keeping them in strong contention as the group stage progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

