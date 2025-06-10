Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran: West Indies Cricket Star Retires from International Scene

Nicholas Pooran, the former West Indies white-ball captain, announced his retirement from international cricket. Regarded as one of the world's most explosive batsmen, Pooran amassed impressive statistics in T20 Internationals. He expressed gratitude for his career and plans to focus on global T20 leagues after stepping back from international duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:24 IST
Nicholas Pooran: West Indies Cricket Star Retires from International Scene
Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran, the former West Indies white-ball captain, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran made a significant impact with 13 half-centuries and 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is, making him one of the leading scorers in the format.

Renowned for his explosive batting style, the 29-year-old smashed 149 sixes, ranking fifth globally. Despite his prowess, he stepped down as captain after West Indies' early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pooran expressed profound appreciation for his career, highlighting the joy and purpose the game brought him.

The Trinidadian cricketer, who last played for West Indies in December 2022, will continue his T20 career in lucrative leagues worldwide. His retirement marks the end of a notable chapter in West Indies cricket, and his influence remains significant.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025