Nicholas Pooran: West Indies Cricket Star Retires from International Scene

Nicholas Pooran, the former West Indies white-ball captain, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran made a significant impact with 13 half-centuries and 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is, making him one of the leading scorers in the format.

Renowned for his explosive batting style, the 29-year-old smashed 149 sixes, ranking fifth globally. Despite his prowess, he stepped down as captain after West Indies' early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pooran expressed profound appreciation for his career, highlighting the joy and purpose the game brought him.

The Trinidadian cricketer, who last played for West Indies in December 2022, will continue his T20 career in lucrative leagues worldwide. His retirement marks the end of a notable chapter in West Indies cricket, and his influence remains significant.