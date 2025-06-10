Italy Ends Spalletti Era with Woeful Win over Moldova

Italy secured a 2-0 win over Moldova in their World Cup qualifying match, notably Luciano Spalletti's final game as coach. This victory comes amid disappointing circumstances, as Spalletti learns of his job termination following a dire loss to Norway last week.

The match highlighted the contrast between Italy's situation and Belgium's successful late-game surge against Wales in World Cup qualifying. Kevin De Bruyne shone as he scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute, concluding with a 4-3 win after Belgium squandered a substantial lead.

Elsewhere, Croatia dominated the Czech Republic 5-1, with veteran Luka Modric contributing a goal, while North Macedonia's win over Kazakhstan put them atop their group standings. The results highlight the intensified competition in the quest for World Cup qualification.