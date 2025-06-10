Priyanka Goswami Shines in Innsbruck: A Race Walking Triumph
Priyanka Goswami claimed victory in the women's 10km event at the Austrian Race Walking Championships, embedding her as a formidable athlete in race walking. Despite a penalty and illness, Goswami triumphed with a time of 47:54. She is also renowned for her national record in the 20km event.
Priyanka Goswami, an ace Indian race walker, clinched a significant victory in the women's 10km category at the Austrian Race Walking Championships in Innsbruck.
Despite facing a one-minute penalty and battling fever, Goswami completed the race in 47 minutes and 54 seconds on Monday. Her prowess is best seen in the 20km race walk, where she's the national record holder with a time of 1:28:45.
Previously, she clocked a personal best of 45:47 in the 10km event in 2022. Alongside, Goswami secured second place in the Athletics Victoria Walking Championships in Melbourne, completing the longer distance with a competitive time of 2:26:54.
