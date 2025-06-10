Priyanka Goswami Shines in Innsbruck: A Race Walking Triumph

Priyanka Goswami, an ace Indian race walker, clinched a significant victory in the women's 10km category at the Austrian Race Walking Championships in Innsbruck.

Despite facing a one-minute penalty and battling fever, Goswami completed the race in 47 minutes and 54 seconds on Monday. Her prowess is best seen in the 20km race walk, where she's the national record holder with a time of 1:28:45.

Previously, she clocked a personal best of 45:47 in the 10km event in 2022. Alongside, Goswami secured second place in the Athletics Victoria Walking Championships in Melbourne, completing the longer distance with a competitive time of 2:26:54.

(With inputs from agencies.)