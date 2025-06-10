Claudio Ranieri Declines Italy Manager Role to Stay at Roma

Claudio Ranieri announced on Tuesday that he has refused the position of Italy manager, opting to remain with AS Roma as a senior advisor. This decision follows the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti after Italy's 3-0 defeat to Norway in their World Cup qualifier.

Ranieri, who recently ended his managerial role for the second time at Roma, expressed his gratitude to Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina for the job offer. Despite the honor, Ranieri decided to commit to Roma, respecting the support he received from the club's owners, the Friedkins.

At 73, Ranieri left his mark by leading Roma to finish fifth in Serie A, securing a Europa League spot. As he continues in his advisory role, former Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini takes the helm at Roma.

