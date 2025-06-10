FUN88 India Teams Up with Bengal Pro T20 League

The renowned online entertainment brand FUN88 India has been announced as the Main Jersey Sponsor for the Servotech Siliguri Strikers men's and women's teams in the second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League, set to unfold from June 11 to June 28, 2025.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, featuring eight teams, has swiftly become a prominent domestic cricket tournament. FUN88 India's dual sponsorship underlines the company's dedication to fostering inclusive sports and aligns with its vision of promoting high-energy entertainment.

The Servotech Siliguri Strikers' teams, showcasing players like Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala, will wear FUN88-sponsored jerseys, with guidance from former Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. Fans are invited to support the Strikers this June, as FUN88 continues to offer innovative and thrilling sports entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)