DeChambeau, Scheffler, and Golf Elite Ready for U.S. Open Showdown

The Oakmont Country Club course is set to host a thrilling round of top golf as Bryson DeChambeau commences his U.S. Open title defense. DeChambeau tees off with Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, hoping to replicate his Pinehurst success.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, world number one, embarks on his round alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland after securing three wins in four recent starts. Rory McIlroy seeks redemption from his PGA Championship disappointment as he starts alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

The event also features veteran Phil Mickelson and former U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson. Matt Vogt, a local dentist and amateur, will initiate the action, adding an inspiring element to the third major of the year.

