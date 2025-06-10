Left Menu

DeChambeau, Scheffler, and Golf Elite Ready for U.S. Open Showdown

Bryson DeChambeau prepares to defend his U.S. Open title alongside top players like Xander Schauffele at Oakmont. Scottie Scheffler, world number one, also aims for victory along with Rory McIlroy seeking another major win. The event highlights intense competition among golf's elite, including amateurs like Matt Vogt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:50 IST
DeChambeau, Scheffler, and Golf Elite Ready for U.S. Open Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Oakmont Country Club course is set to host a thrilling round of top golf as Bryson DeChambeau commences his U.S. Open title defense. DeChambeau tees off with Xander Schauffele and Spain's Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, hoping to replicate his Pinehurst success.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, world number one, embarks on his round alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland after securing three wins in four recent starts. Rory McIlroy seeks redemption from his PGA Championship disappointment as he starts alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

The event also features veteran Phil Mickelson and former U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson. Matt Vogt, a local dentist and amateur, will initiate the action, adding an inspiring element to the third major of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025