Elavenil Valarivan's Stellar Performance Secures Bronze at ISSF World Cup
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup, finishing behind China's Wang Zifei and Korea's Kwon Eunji. After leading for a significant part of the competition, Elavenil settled for third with a score of 231.2.
Munich
Indian shooting sensation Elavenil Valarivan displayed an impressive performance, securing the bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old led the field for much of the competition, finishing with a score of 231.2, behind China's Wang Zifei and Korea's Kwon Eunji.
Elavenil's remarkable start and consistent shooting kept her at the forefront, marking another significant achievement in her illustrious career.
