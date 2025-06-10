Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan Secures Bronze at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan claimed the bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup after a closely fought final. Competing against top shooters, Elavenil led for a time but finished third, while Chinese shooter Wang Zifei won gold with a record-setting performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:04 IST
Elavenil Valarivan Secures Bronze at ISSF World Cup
Elavenil Valarivan
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling showdown at the ISSF World Cup, India's Elavenil Valarivan secured a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. Despite starting strong and leading midway through the final, she concluded the competition behind China's Wang Zifei, who clinched gold with a commanding score of 252.7.

On the men's side, Varun Tomar finished sixth in the 10m air pistol category. After an impressive qualification round, he was outpaced in the finals by China's Kai Hu, who took the top spot, leaving Kazakhstan's Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Germany's Christian Reitz with silver and bronze, respectively.

Elavenil's noteworthy performance, which included setting a qualification national record, highlights her potential for upcoming international challenges including the Paris Olympics. The competition witnessed strong performances from various nations, underscoring the global depth in shooting talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025