Elavenil Valarivan Secures Bronze at ISSF World Cup

In a thrilling showdown at the ISSF World Cup, India's Elavenil Valarivan secured a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. Despite starting strong and leading midway through the final, she concluded the competition behind China's Wang Zifei, who clinched gold with a commanding score of 252.7.

On the men's side, Varun Tomar finished sixth in the 10m air pistol category. After an impressive qualification round, he was outpaced in the finals by China's Kai Hu, who took the top spot, leaving Kazakhstan's Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Germany's Christian Reitz with silver and bronze, respectively.

Elavenil's noteworthy performance, which included setting a qualification national record, highlights her potential for upcoming international challenges including the Paris Olympics. The competition witnessed strong performances from various nations, underscoring the global depth in shooting talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)