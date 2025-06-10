Left Menu

Shaq Thompson Joins Bills; Rahm Tackles Oakmont at U.S. Open

In sports news, linebacker Shaq Thompson signs with the Buffalo Bills. Chris Sale shines with 11 strikeouts for the Braves. Jon Rahm prepares for the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Deion Sanders deals with an unspecified health issue. Emma Raducanu advances in Queen's Club tennis, and Lane Hutson wins the Calder Trophy.

Updated: 10-06-2025 22:27 IST
Shaq Thompson joins the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with head coach Sean McDermott. The contract details remain undisclosed, but the linebacker strengthens the team's defense lineup significantly.

Meanwhile, Chris Sale delivered an impressive performance for the Atlanta Braves, with 11 strikeouts aiding their 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves managed to snap a seven-game losing streak by hitting multiple home runs.

In tennis, Emma Raducanu secured a convincing second-round win at the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club, and Lane Hutson earned the Calder Trophy for his outstanding rookie performance in the NHL.

