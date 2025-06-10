Shaq Thompson Joins Bills; Rahm Tackles Oakmont at U.S. Open

Shaq Thompson joins the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with head coach Sean McDermott. The contract details remain undisclosed, but the linebacker strengthens the team's defense lineup significantly.

Meanwhile, Chris Sale delivered an impressive performance for the Atlanta Braves, with 11 strikeouts aiding their 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves managed to snap a seven-game losing streak by hitting multiple home runs.

In tennis, Emma Raducanu secured a convincing second-round win at the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club, and Lane Hutson earned the Calder Trophy for his outstanding rookie performance in the NHL.

(With inputs from agencies.)