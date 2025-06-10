Left Menu

Epic Face-off: South African and Australian Pace Secrets Revealed for WTC Final

The upcoming World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia will showcase a riveting battle of pace attacks, with key players like Kagiso Rabada and Steve Smith under scrutiny. England's James Anderson offers strategic advice at Lord's. Stuart Broad joins South Africa as a consultant, enhancing their preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:56 IST
James Anderson (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The World Test Championship final promises a thrilling showdown between the fast-bowling line-ups of South Africa and Australia, featuring stars like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen for South Africa, and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood for Australia.

England's legendary pacer James Anderson, with a wealth of experience at Lord's, is advising seam bowlers to pitch the ball fuller to exploit the iconic venue's conditions. His insights come as South Africa recruits Stuart Broad as a consultant, aiming to capitalize on his expertise in English conditions.

Intriguingly, Anderson anticipates a captivating duel between Rabada and Steve Smith, considering it crucial for determining the championship's victor. His admiration for Rabada's skills adds a layer of excitement to the upcoming contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

