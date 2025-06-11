Argentine Star Joaquin Correa Joins Botafogo for Club World Cup Challenge

In a strategic move ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, Brazilian Serie A team Botafogo has secured the signing of Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. The club announced on Tuesday that Correa joins on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Inter Milan, extending his tenure with Botafogo until 2027.

The 30-year-old attacker, who will wear the number 30 shirt, is set to enhance Botafogo's offensive lineup. Correa will join the squad in the United States as they compete in Group B against Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, and Seattle Sounders in the upcoming tournament.

Correa's illustrious career began with Estudiantes de La Plata in 2012 and includes stints at Sampdoria, Sevilla, Lazio, Olympique de Marseille, and Inter Milan. Notably, he was part of the 2021 Copa America-winning Argentine national team. Led by Botafogo's tactical vision, Correa's experience is expected to bring depth and skill to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)