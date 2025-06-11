Left Menu

Argentine Star Joaquin Correa Joins Botafogo for Club World Cup Challenge

Botafogo has signed Argentine forward Joaquin Correa until 2027 following his exit from Inter Milan. Correa will wear the number 30 jersey and join the team in the US for the FIFA Club World Cup. The striker has a history with several major clubs and won the 2021 Copa America with Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:04 IST
Argentine Star Joaquin Correa Joins Botafogo for Club World Cup Challenge

In a strategic move ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, Brazilian Serie A team Botafogo has secured the signing of Argentine forward Joaquin Correa. The club announced on Tuesday that Correa joins on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Inter Milan, extending his tenure with Botafogo until 2027.

The 30-year-old attacker, who will wear the number 30 shirt, is set to enhance Botafogo's offensive lineup. Correa will join the squad in the United States as they compete in Group B against Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, and Seattle Sounders in the upcoming tournament.

Correa's illustrious career began with Estudiantes de La Plata in 2012 and includes stints at Sampdoria, Sevilla, Lazio, Olympique de Marseille, and Inter Milan. Notably, he was part of the 2021 Copa America-winning Argentine national team. Led by Botafogo's tactical vision, Correa's experience is expected to bring depth and skill to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025