Ben Duckett Powers England to T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies

Ben Duckett's electrifying 84 off just 46 deliveries was the cornerstone of England's commanding performance in their second-highest T20 International score of 248 for three against the West Indies.

Opting to field first, West Indies struggled to maintain consistency in their bowling, allowing England to smash 15 sixes at the Rose Bowl. Jamie Smith, with a quick-fire 60 from 26 balls, set the tone early for England, achieving their highest 10-over score of 135-1 midway through the innings.

Despite Rovman Powell's determined 79 from 45 balls, West Indies faltered in their chase, falling short by 37 runs and ceding a 3-0 series sweep to the hosts.