End of an Era: Chile's Golden Generation Falls Short
Chile fails to qualify for the World Cup for the third time, marking the end of its golden generation. Coach Ricardo Gareca resigns post-defeat to Bolivia, while Uruguay edges closer to qualification with a victory against Venezuela. Argentina and Ecuador maintain strong positions in the tournament.
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's dreams of participating in the World Cup have been dashed for the third time in a row following a 2-0 defeat by Bolivia. The loss extinguishes hopes carried by what was once considered the country's golden generation, which clinched two Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.
In another match, Uruguay strengthened its World Cup campaign by defeating Venezuela 2-0, moving closer to securing one of six direct qualifying spots available to South American teams. With 24 points from 16 matches, Uruguay is inching toward qualification.
Elsewhere, defending champion Argentina has already secured its place in the tournament, while Ecuador could join them with a victory against Peru. As tensions rise, the competition for remaining qualification spots heats up with Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia all in pursuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI adoption lags in Ecuador’s SMEs amid skills and infrastructure gaps
Andronico Rodriguez: Bolivia's Next Presidential Hope?
Breathtaking Stalemate: Ancelotti's Brazil Debut Ends in Ecuador Draw
Ancelotti Faces Pressure as Brazil Draws Against Ecuador in World Cup Qualifier
Venezuela Triumphs Over Bolivia: A Leap Towards World Cup Dreams