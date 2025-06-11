Left Menu

End of an Era: Chile's Golden Generation Falls Short

Chile fails to qualify for the World Cup for the third time, marking the end of its golden generation. Coach Ricardo Gareca resigns post-defeat to Bolivia, while Uruguay edges closer to qualification with a victory against Venezuela. Argentina and Ecuador maintain strong positions in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:30 IST
End of an Era: Chile's Golden Generation Falls Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's dreams of participating in the World Cup have been dashed for the third time in a row following a 2-0 defeat by Bolivia. The loss extinguishes hopes carried by what was once considered the country's golden generation, which clinched two Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.

In another match, Uruguay strengthened its World Cup campaign by defeating Venezuela 2-0, moving closer to securing one of six direct qualifying spots available to South American teams. With 24 points from 16 matches, Uruguay is inching toward qualification.

Elsewhere, defending champion Argentina has already secured its place in the tournament, while Ecuador could join them with a victory against Peru. As tensions rise, the competition for remaining qualification spots heats up with Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia all in pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025