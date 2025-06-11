End of an Era: Chile's Golden Generation Falls Short

Chile's dreams of participating in the World Cup have been dashed for the third time in a row following a 2-0 defeat by Bolivia. The loss extinguishes hopes carried by what was once considered the country's golden generation, which clinched two Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.

In another match, Uruguay strengthened its World Cup campaign by defeating Venezuela 2-0, moving closer to securing one of six direct qualifying spots available to South American teams. With 24 points from 16 matches, Uruguay is inching toward qualification.

Elsewhere, defending champion Argentina has already secured its place in the tournament, while Ecuador could join them with a victory against Peru. As tensions rise, the competition for remaining qualification spots heats up with Brazil, Paraguay, and Colombia all in pursuit.

